Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $18.00. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 257,971 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently -4.38%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

