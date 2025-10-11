Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $21.76. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 195,978 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $673.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

