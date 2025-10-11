LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Down 3.5%
AAPL opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
