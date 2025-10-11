Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $14.34. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 399,364 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

