Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.05 and traded as high as C$11.72. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 101,440 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity at Major Drilling Group International

In other news, insider John Ross Davies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total transaction of C$235,800.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

