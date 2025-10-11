Marmo Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.