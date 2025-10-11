Michels Family Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

