Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $329,336,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $510.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.16. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

