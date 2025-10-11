Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.