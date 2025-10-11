Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,271 Shares of Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -910.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Arete cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price target on Symbotic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,156. This represents a 43.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,190,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,123.34. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,264. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

