Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.41. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 381,756 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,882.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 320.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

