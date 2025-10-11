National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.61. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 96,137 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NABZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.00.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 1.3%

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

