National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.61. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 96,137 shares traded.
NABZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of National Australia Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.00.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
