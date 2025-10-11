National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.79 and traded as high as $29.27. National Bankshares shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 14,798 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.75.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

