Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $12.05. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 20,854 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

