Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $12.10. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 35,360 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
