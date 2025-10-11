NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Blossom Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 16.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9%

NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

