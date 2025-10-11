NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 839,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 32.8% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $132,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 87,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.0% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

