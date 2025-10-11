NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Formidable Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

