NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sfm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

