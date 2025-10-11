NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

