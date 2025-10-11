NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

