NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

