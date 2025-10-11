Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $8.14. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 7,392 shares traded.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,784,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

