Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

