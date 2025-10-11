Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.66 ($8.46) and traded as high as GBX 670.50 ($8.95). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 665.50 ($8.89), with a volume of 73,335,211 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 to GBX 690 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 683.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 633.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,049.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (18.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current year.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

