Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Financial Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Red River Bancshares and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 23.62% 11.76% 1.23% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and California Business Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.62 $34.24 million $5.67 10.89 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats California Business Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

