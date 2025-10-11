Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

