Reviewing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $522.19 million 3.39 $72.77 million $5.32 18.19 Electronic Arts $7.46 billion 6.71 $1.12 billion $3.99 50.13

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Electronic Arts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 5 2 0 2.29 Electronic Arts 1 25 4 1 2.16

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus price target of $93.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $177.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 18.70% 18.99% 14.38% Electronic Arts 13.94% 18.43% 9.93%

Dividends

Monarch Casino & Resort pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Electronic Arts pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Monarch Casino & Resort pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electronic Arts pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Electronic Arts on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.