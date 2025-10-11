Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $211.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

