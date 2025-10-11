San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.76. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 165,073 shares changing hands.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 8.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.31 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of -1.56.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.