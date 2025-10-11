SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.82.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

