Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $9.74. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 428,275 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sequans Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 598,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

