Sfm LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sfm LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Sfm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

