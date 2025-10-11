Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys 585 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9%

NVDA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

