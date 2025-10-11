SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927,089 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

