Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 3.5%

Apple stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

