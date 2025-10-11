Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,329.33 ($84.53) and traded as high as GBX 7,050 ($94.15). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 6,885 ($91.95), with a volume of 82,448 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,900.

The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,128.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,963.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

