Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $21.90 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock worth $694,277,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

