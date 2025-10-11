State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $69,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,001.91. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,950 shares of company stock worth $147,739 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday. Jones Trading lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

CTO Realty Growth declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.