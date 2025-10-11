State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 502,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTLE opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $593.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $36.72.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTLE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.44.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

