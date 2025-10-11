State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,158 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.46). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Shutterstock

Free Report

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

