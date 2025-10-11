State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 115 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visteon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 238.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 33.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. The trade was a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Visteon Trading Down 1.1%

VC stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

