Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

