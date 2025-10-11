Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,040,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,129,405 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

