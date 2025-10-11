Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 358,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 499,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talphera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.03.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talphera, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

