TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,040,098 shares of company stock worth $3,204,129,405. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

