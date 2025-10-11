TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,531 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 77.5% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 315,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

