Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 9,706 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 231,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,379 shares of company stock valued at $694,277,421 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

