Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $7.99. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 56,354 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

