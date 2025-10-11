Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.80 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 449.70 ($6.01). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 446.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 11,128,710 shares changing hands.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 470 to GBX 495 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 EPS for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

